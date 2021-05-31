A doggy daycare in Grantham has launched its own brand of intolerance tests for dogs.

A Dog’s Life Doggy Day Care, on Hornsby Road, started rolling out the tests after seeing how much they helped to improve their own pet dogs’ health.

Owner Leisa Lister, who opened the doggy day care along with her husband and daughter in 2018, said: “Our own dogs were having some ear and skin issues with one in particular getting continuous ear infections and another having constant itchy skin.

A Dog's Life. (47501274)

“We tried all of the usual channels by cutting out certain foods which are notorious for causing issues but this had no impact at all; we were spending a fortune on expensive foods but the same issues persisted. We were constantly in the vets and felt at an absolute loss.”

A friend recommended speaking to a health practitioner specialising in intolerances through hair strand testing, historically with humans.

Leisa added: “After carrying out a number of test cases it was apparent that the hair strand test works in exactly the same way with dogs. We had all of our dogs tested and the results were remarkable, we could not believe the amount of foods and environmental triggers that were causing health issues.

A Dog's Life. (47586474)

“We used the information to identify the possible causes of our dogs’ health issues and removed the high intolerance marked foods and since then all three of our dogs’ issues have completely vanished; not a single ear issue or irritation with skin.”

Since launching the tests on their website in March, they have now sold them in Australia, USA, Canada and Israel, as well as across the UK.

Leisa added: “The test itself is completely non-invasive and really easy to carry out. With just a few hair samples we test against 489 food and environmental triggers most commonly found in dog foods, and the home environment, from chicken to dust, grasses and food additives.

“What the report will show is whether a dog has a high or moderate intolerance to a particular food or environment. For every test we carry out we are on hand to discuss a plan based on the results.

“I would recommend all owners to get their dog intolerance tested, just to make sure that your dog’s diet and nutrition and their surroundings are actually promoting optimum health.”

For more information, visit: www.adogslifegroup.com