Dogs left in van in Grantham Hospital car park causes uproar on social media

A report of two dogs who had been left in a van in a Grantham car park caused uproar on social media this morning.

A concerned woman posted in the 'items for sale or swaps in Grantham and surrounding areas' Facebook group that she had seen two dogs in a van in Grantham Hospital car park.

In the post that now has now been removed, the woman reported that the dogs had been in the van for more than two hours without any water and with the windows shut.

Two dogs were left in a van this morning. (10813274)

The post quickly gained attention from furious people on Facebook, receiving over 100 comments with many calling on the woman to smash the windows and rescue the dogs.

The woman reported that hospital staff were trying to locate the owners but had been able to slightly open the windows and give the dogs some water after finding the vans doors unlocked.

Richard Brown contacted the police after reading the post.

He said: "I wanted to go to the car park but my little boy was asleep. It is absolutely disgusting that someone could leave two dogs in a van on a hot day like this without windows open. If I did go down there, I would have removed the dogs at all costs as I'm a dog lover myself."

Police received two reports about the dogs.

A police spokesperson said: "We have received two reports of dogs in a van at Grantham Hospital. This was reported at 11.02am and 11.24am today.

"We made contact with the hospital and the groundsman attended the van and gave the dogs some water while the hospital tried to locate the owner."

The owners returned to the van at 11.30am.

The RSPCA has warned owners to never leave a dog alone in a car on a warm day.

They said: "If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, dial 999. Many people still believe that it's ok to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they're parked in the shade, but the truth is, it's still a very dangerous situation for the dog.