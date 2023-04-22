Dogs are to be auditioned for the role of Bullseye in a production of Oliver! which will be staged at St Wulfram's Church.

The musical is being staged by MJH Productions which successfully staged Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019 and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2022 at the church.

The producers are looking for a white bull terrier (or similar) to play the role of Bill Sikes’ beloved canine companion.

Dogs will be auditioned for Oliver! to be staged at St Wulfram's Church. (63663265)

Each auditionee must be well-trained, friendly, and great with people of all ages. Bullseye can be played by a male or female dog.

Auditions will take place at Walton Academy on Wednesday, May 24, from 6.30pm. Ideally, the chosen dog (or dogs) will have played the role previously, although this is not essential.

Bullseye must attend all rehearsals and performances with his owner or trainer.

To express your interest and for further information, contact director and choreographer Adam Slepowronski by email at adam_7689@hotmail.com or text 07720571046.

Oliver! will be staged at St Wulfram's from August 8 to 12. For more details and tickets go to www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/oliver-mjh-productions

The music and lyrics for Oliver! were written by Lionel Bart and it was first staged in 1960. The musical is based upon the 1838 novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.