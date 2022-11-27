A conference will be held to hear how a bank helped one of its staff members to escape an 11-year abusive relationship and begin a new life.

The Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership will be hosting its first domestic abuse conference to businesses at The Showroom in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 29.

Businesses will hear from Fiona Bowman, who will be sharing her experience of domestic abuse and how her employers at Standard Chartered Bank Edinburgh, where she worked at the time, helped her to escape the relationship.

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership will be holding the conference. Photo: LCC (60904948)

This conference ties in with the 16-day action campaign Lincolnshire Police is undertaking to tackle domestic violence, which started on (November 25).

Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for safer communities, said: "The Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership can provide free advice and support to help your business to identify when members of your workforce may be at risk of domestic abuse or if a person is choosing to abuse. In addition, it explains how to listen to their concerns and support them accordingly.

"The conference will be an opportunity to hear how some of our local businesses have already taken steps to raise awareness of domestic abuse within their workforce and the positive impact this has had.

"Hopefully, other businesses will learn from their experiences and see the benefits of taking a proactive approach."

Fiona, who escaped an 11-year violent and abusive marriage, has now started her life again in London, thanks to her previous workplace.

She said: "After the last, worst beating, I ended up in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, in the severe head injuries unit. I still remember my manager’s face when he came in and saw me.

"He was shocked, he was somehow angry, and I could see tears in his eyes. It’s not something you are trained for as a bank manager!

"But when I came out of hospital, and went back to work, he got HR involved and they promised that they would help me.

"It took me some time to agree, but once I had accepted their offer of help, they arranged for me to go and work in a branch of the bank 400 miles away. Having that kind of support at a critical time in my life was so important."

The conference will feature a range of guest speakers, including representatives from Lincoln City Football Club and Lincolnshire Co-op, who will be talking about the work they have done with their staff and how this has been of benefit.

The event is sponsored by BeamOut studio and is being live-streamed, meaning those who can't attend in person can access it through HyHyve.

It is free to attend, but places must be booked in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lincolnshires-business-domestic-abuse-conference-tickets.

The conference will begin at 9.15am.