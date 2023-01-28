The Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership's new and improved website will make it easier for those affected by domestic abuse to find support.

The website is aimed at adults, children and young people who are either being abused or are using abusive behaviour, and it provides support and advice that signposts them to local and national services.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for community safety, said: “The website has been redesigned using feedback from survivors in refuges across Lincolnshire. This has helped to ensure we have the right information available.

Photo: LCC

“They all felt that the inclusion of gaslighting and coercion and control was key, as they believed this was the one thing that they all struggled to recognise and accept when they were being abused.

“There is also a section on how to help someone who is experiencing abuse, as well as how to cover your tracks if your internet searches are being monitored.

“In addition, there’s support and advice for Lincolnshire businesses on how best to help affected staff.”

The website can be found at www.domesticabuselincolnshire.com.

All those who supported the re-vamp of the website stated that if they had known what support was available, they would have left sooner.