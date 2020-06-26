Domestic violence order placed on Grantham man
Published: 17:27, 26 June 2020
| Updated: 17:42, 26 June 2020
A 28-day domestic violence protection order has been placed on a man from Grantham.
Lincolnshire Police secured the order on the 38-year-old man at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Friday).
Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPN) and Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPO) provide police with powers to protect you if you are a victim of domestic abuse by removing violent partners from your home.
More by this authorTracey Davies