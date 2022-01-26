Domino's Pizza has served up 25 new jobs in opening a new store this week.

Domino’s, the nation’s best-loved pizza company, has opened the doors to the branch on Church Street, Bingham.

It has welcomed 25 new jobs to the area including pizza chefs, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

Domino's has opened a store in Bingham this week. (54501057)

The chain has taken over the old Chesterfield Arms pub, which was empty for some years, after plans to turn it into apartments were scrapped.

Plans for four two-bed apartments and three commercial units at the pub were granted planning permission in 2020, along with a new-build two-storey building next door to create five more two-bed flats.

Those plans have now fallen through, with Domino's' application approved in June last year. No objections were made.

The old Chesterfield Arms pub on Church Street, Bingham.

Pizza lovers in Bingham will now be able to enjoy Domino’s favourites including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme as well as the recently-launched vegan PepperoNAY pizza.

To celebrate, Domino's is offering customers two deals — 50% off pizza when you spend £30 on delivery until April 30 and a medium two topping pizza for £5.99 when you collect.

In addition, the new store will be adding its charity meal deal to the menu which sees £1 from every order donated to charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

Domino’s is aiming to exceed its £6m fundraising milestone this year through the continued support of customers rounding up orders and donating in store.

Mia Thaker, head of marketing said: “We’re very excited to have opened a new store in Bingham, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of hand-crafted pizzas to loyal customers in this new area.

“We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a care with the nation’s best-loved pizza company.”

To make the most of the opening deals you can collect in store, order online at www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on 01949 323333. Terms and conditions apply. See in-store for details.

Anyone interested in a job can contact the recruitment team on 07342883250.