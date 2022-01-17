Domino's Pizza is taking over a boarded-up pub after plans to convert it into apartments were scrapped.

A sign of the pizza chain's familiar logo appeared on the former Chesterfield Arms pub on Church Street, Bingham, over the weekend.

Plans for four two-bed apartments and three commercial units at the pub were granted planning permission in 2020, along with a new-build two-storey building next door to create five more two-bed flats.

Domino's is coming to Bingham.

Those plans have now fallen through, with Domino's' application approved in June last year.

No objections were made to the plans.

According to the Domino's Bingham Facebook page, the store should open this week.