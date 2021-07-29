People across Lincolnshire are being warned that the rate of Covid cases dropping over the last week does not mean that they do not have to be vaccinated.

Despite more than 1 million vaccinations having been given across Lincolnshire, there has been a drop-off in intake for those under 40, especially those aged between 24 and 29.

This is a trend that is happening across the country and there is a concern that people do not think they need the vaccine due to the lower number of cases.

Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccine and syringe for injection. (49590716)

Rebecca Neno, director of Covid and influenza vaccination programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Yesterday we saw a rise in cases after a week of numbers dropping, there is a steady but definite increase in the number of people, mostly younger unvaccinated people, being admitted to hospital across the country, and we have not yet seen the impact of ‘Freedom Day’ which took place on Monday last week, which could still lead to a further significant rise in covid cases.”

The country has begun to open up to travellers from the EU and the USA who have had both vaccinations, and it is likely that these countries will place similar entry requirements on the UK.

Rebecca continued: "This is still a disease that can make you very unwell, could hospitalise you or even kill you, particularly if you have not been vaccinated. With the UK about to open up to EU and USA citizens who are fully vaccinated, it seems reasonable to think that these countries will reciprocate that arrangement at some point."

Rebecca added: "Covid case rates are going to rise and fall, the last eighteen months tells us that, so don’t be lulled into a false sense of security when they fall – they will in all likelihood rise again.

"The crucial thing is the vaccination programme has given us a chance of getting our lives back to some kind of new normal and hopefully staying ahead of the disease, but to do that relies on all of us getting vaccinated twice."

The CCG says that even if you are not considering travelling out of the UK it is still important to get the vaccine for maximum protection for yourself and others, for example for students to attend lectures and for football fans to go and see their team play.

To arrange a Covid vaccine you can make a booking online or visit one of the centres below which are offering walk-ins which do not require a booking in advance.