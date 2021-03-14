I hear that the Government has offered NHS staff a pitiful pay rise of only one per cent.

This is really not good enough and is an insult to our hard working NHS staff who have kept the country going during these difficult times.

The nurses,doctors and all NHS staff have worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 epidemic to save us and have put their own lives first and carried on with inadequate PPE and worked very long hours.

Letters to the Editor (44773256)

We all clapped for nurses to recognise their efforts and Conservative Ministers heaped praise on their efforts but this is not enough and they deserve a decent pay rise for all their continuing hard work.

I believe that the country owes a debt to the NHS and will not stand by and let this pitiful offer stand unchallenged.

I have written to my Member of Parliament and asked if she would be prepared to support our nurses and ask the Health Secretary to look again at the pay rise and come up with a better offer.

I would encourage residents to write directly to their Member of Parliament.

Hoping this gets your support – we must act on this issue.

Paul Wood

Leader of Independent Councillors

South Kesteven District Council