Linda Jackson, from Grantham, writes:

Next time you empty out a pumpkin then save those pumpkin seeds.

Scoop them out and next time you have the oven on then put them on a baking tray. Perhaps add a little salt, pepper or try some spices like paprika.

Reader letter (14495147)

At a guess leave for around 15 minutes. Eat as they are with the shell still on and eat as snack just like crisps or enjoy with a beer.

Waste not want not!