'Don’t waste those pumpkin seeds – they make a great snack' says Grantham reader
Published: 06:00, 30 October 2022
Linda Jackson, from Grantham, writes:
Next time you empty out a pumpkin then save those pumpkin seeds.
Scoop them out and next time you have the oven on then put them on a baking tray. Perhaps add a little salt, pepper or try some spices like paprika.
At a guess leave for around 15 minutes. Eat as they are with the shell still on and eat as snack just like crisps or enjoy with a beer.
Waste not want not!