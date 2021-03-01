A Rotary club is calling on people to donate their old laptops so these can be revamped and donated to local schools.

The Rotary Club of Grantham has launched an appeal for old laptops or computers to be handed in and then they will be securely deleted and reset.

Once ready, they will be given to schools in the Grantham area for use either in school or for pupils to use for home schooling, at no charge to the schools.

The Rotary Club of Grantham wants people to donate their old laptops and computers. (44565203)

Roger Blakeman, community chairman of the Rotary club, said: “We are doing this in conjunction with a company in Spalding who are involved with the BBC national campaign ‘Give a Laptop’.

“We are asking people to take them to a collecting point at the Baptist Church on Wharf Road in Grantham, where the charity Grantham Passage will securely hold them till we transport them to Spalding.”

Mr Blakeman added: “Their is no age restriction on the age of the machines so we ask people to make good use of their old machines to help children try to catch up on their terribly disrupted year of education.”