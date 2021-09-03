People will now be able to donate their scrap in exchange for a contribution to a local children’s charity.

A charity account has been set up at the Inner Street scrap yard, Grantham, for people wishing to get rid of their unwanted scrap while helping a good cause close to home.

District councillor Ian Selby came up with the initiative as a way of raising funds for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Ian Selby (50747493)

He dropped off a ladder and a metal drum this week.

He said: “A huge thank you to the scrap yard owners for opening an account for the children’s fund. I took a cooker down and popped the proceeds into the account to kick start it. They do have a couple of national charities in their books, but people might prefer to give to a local one.

“The children’s fund is a local charity and that for me is so important as every penny goes to the worthy cause and you are helping a local appeal. Furthermore it is often the case that those who have the least give the most.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years.

The charity relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does.