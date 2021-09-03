Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Donate your scrap metal for Grantham Journal Children's Fund

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 03 September 2021

People will now be able to donate their scrap in exchange for a contribution to a local children’s charity.

A charity account has been set up at the Inner Street scrap yard, Grantham, for people wishing to get rid of their unwanted scrap while helping a good cause close to home.

District councillor Ian Selby came up with the initiative as a way of raising funds for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Ian Selby (50747493)
Ian Selby (50747493)

He dropped off a ladder and a metal drum this week.

He said: “A huge thank you to the scrap yard owners for opening an account for the children’s fund. I took a cooker down and popped the proceeds into the account to kick start it. They do have a couple of national charities in their books, but people might prefer to give to a local one.

“The children’s fund is a local charity and that for me is so important as every penny goes to the worthy cause and you are helping a local appeal. Furthermore it is often the case that those who have the least give the most.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years.

The charity relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does.

Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE