Donate your spare ties for Grantham Hospital keepsakes

Hospital staff are asking for donations of any spare ties so that they can be handcrafted into precious keepsakes for patients and their families.

Staff and volunteers will upcycle each tie into handcrafted envelopes to hold the rings, necklaces and watches of a dearly beloved family member who has passed away in hospital.

It is part of a nationwide ‘Swan’ scheme, recently launched by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), to ensure consistent end of life care is provided to hospital patients, and will include end of life care training for all hospital staff, establishing new volunteering roles to support end of life care and individual memory boxes and bags introduced on wards to help families.

Patient experience and PALS manager Sharon Kidd has been helping to co-ordinate the appeal at Grantham Hospital.

She said: “We started making the smaller swan bags two weeks ago. We have already received around 100 donations of ties which is great, but we would really like to do more. We have got support from St Barnabas Hospice and are hoping we can get many others involved.”

St Barnabas marketing and communications assistant Hannah Dawson, said: “It is a wonderful idea to create tie purses for patients and St Barnabas are more than happy to offer assistance with supplying some ties to help get this started.”

Sharon added: “Improving end of life care is really important. We only have one chance to get it right for our end of life patients and families. Being able to create something to carry their treasured possessions in is just one of the many things we are doing.”

You can drop donations at any PALS office at each ULHT hospital or post to Patient Experience Team, Grantham Hospital, 101 Manthorpe Road, Grantham, NG31 8DG.