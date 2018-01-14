Donate your unwanted presents by ‘regifting’ them to Grantham charities

Two local children’s charities are appealing to the local community to make the most of any unwanted Christmas presents by donating them to charity.

Instead of leaving them in the back of a cupboard to be forgotten about, ‘regifting’ presents is becoming more popular.

It is the fourth year that Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), who are the official fundraisers for Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) have run their gifts appeal in conjunction with the Yorkshire Bank.

Chair of FOSA, which consists of Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School, Katie Bennington, said: “FOSA raises money for extra curricular activities for children with autism and multiple learning difficulties, including days out and school trips.”

Katie added: “We always receive such an amazing response from our unwanted gift appeal. The donations are often used for raffle and tombola prizes at our various fund-raising events and activities throughout the year.”

Since being set up four years ago, FOSA has raised £42,000 for GANF.

Katie said: “We are very grateful to the people of Grantham for always being so generous. You can hand your donations into the Yorkshire Bank on the High Street.”

Grantham Disabled Children’s Society (GDCS) is also appealing for any unwanted gifts to help in its bid to become an official charity.

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair said: “We all get gifts that we push to the back of the cupboard for another day. By donating them to an amazing local children’s cause, you’ll be really helping to boost our fund-raising. Becoming a charity isn’t as easy as it sounds. We must raise £5000 every year to maintain our charity status.”

To donate, email Darryl at darrylblair@hotmail.co.uk