Donate your unwanted presents by ‘regifting’ them to Grantham charities

Two local charities are appealing to the local community to make the most of any unwanted Christmas presents by donating them to charity.

Instead of leaving them in the back of a cupboard to be forgotten about, ‘regifting’ presents is becoming more popular.

Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA) are raising money for extracurricular activities for children at special needs schools in Grantham.

Unwanted gifts can be dropped off at Yorkshire Bank, in high Street, or at Ambergate or Sandon schools.

The British Heart Foundation, which has a furniture store and shop on the High Street, is also appealing for donations of unwanted gifts to be dropped off during opening hours.

