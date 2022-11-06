More news, no ads

A commemorative bench to celebrate the Jubilee has been installed in a village.

The bench has been installed in Old Post Lane, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, by Colsterworth’s Women’s Institute and parish council to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Pictured are members of Colsterworth Women’s Institute, secretary Dot Williams (sitting) and Vanessa Howley (back middle).

The bench can be found on Old Post Lane, Woolsthorpe By Colsterworth. (60368982)

Colsterworth and District Parish Councillors Lucienne Bennett and Colin Russell are stood either side of Vanessa.