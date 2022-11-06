Colsterworth Women’s Institute and parish council unveil bench to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II
Published: 06:00, 06 November 2022
A commemorative bench to celebrate the Jubilee has been installed in a village.
The bench has been installed in Old Post Lane, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, by Colsterworth’s Women’s Institute and parish council to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Pictured are members of Colsterworth Women’s Institute, secretary Dot Williams (sitting) and Vanessa Howley (back middle).
Colsterworth and District Parish Councillors Lucienne Bennett and Colin Russell are stood either side of Vanessa.