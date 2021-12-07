A local fundraiser has delivered Marks and Spencers hampers to members of the elderly community.

EME Power Systems donated 10 Christmas hampers to local fundraiser, Rob Dixon, to give to those who may be lonely over the festive period.

Rob has already delivered six of these hampers, and has spread Christmas cheer across the area.

Rob Dixon and Vera Hall with the Postal worker who nominated Vera (53534129)

Rob said: "I delivered to a 74-year-old man who is not well himself and whose wife is really poorly at the moment, he was so appreciative and said it was the first time he had smiled in weeks.

"Then onto an 83-year-old whose initial response when she opened the door was 'I haven’t ordered any parcels me duck'.

"I explained she had been nominated with her companion, she said 'you have made my day, thank you so much' ,her companion was really poorly in hospital."

Barry Summerfield with his hamper and Rob Dixon (53534132)

Rob then delivered a hamper to a 93-year-old who had a bad fall six months ago, and now doesn't leave the house and she doesn't see anyone but her carers during the day, as her family are not local.

One of her carers told Rob that "It's great to see a smile on her face".

He also gave a hamper to a lady in Gonerby who told him that "No one has ever gave me anything like this for a very long time".

Rob then delivered a hamper to a man who had lost his wife six months ago, and according to his neighbours had become a recluse and never ventured out the house.

Another one of the hampers was passed onto the son of a woman currently having chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Rob still has a few hampers left to deliver, which he will be doing next week.

He said: "These are only a handful of the people that need our help and support, if you have elderly neighbours maybe just knock and check they are okay, especially if they are on their own seeing another face may bring them some pleasure.

"Thanks to EME Power Systems for donating these hampers, I have two more to deliver next week."