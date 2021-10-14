Pupils have been gifted Fairtrade food and educational resources to help them learn about global environmental issues.

Jenny Bolland, a Co-op member pioneer, engages with communities across Bourne, Corby Glen and Colsterworth to help reduce food waste by having 'foodshare partners' for produce which is approaching its 'best before date'. The food is given to families who may need it preventing it from ending up in landfill food waste.

Jenny, a former school counsellor, has recently championed Co-op's sustainability mission and decided to involve primary schools by providing them with an Eco Warrior Litter Picking Kit.

Pupils at Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academy with the litter pickers donated by the Co-op

The objective is to teach the schools - Bourne Abbey CE Primary Academy, Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academy, Colsterworth CE Primary Academy, Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, Thurlby Community Primary Academy, Corby Glen Community Primary Academy and Buckminster Primary School - about topics such as waste, renewable energy, biodiversity and sustainability in an active way.

Alex Worrall, teacher at Bourne Elsea Park CE Academy, said: "The litter picking kits will help us to encourage children to make a difference to their local environment.

"We can’t wait to continue using them regularly to help us to continue to inspire and empower our children to believe they can have a positive impact on our planet."

Molly, a Year 6 pupil at the school, added: “Thank you to the Co-op we’re now able to do litter picks so woods and walks can be clean and safer.

"We can be agents of change in our school and local community.”

Thurlby Primary School has already made the most of the litter picking sets as a group of Year 5 pupils spent time collecting rubbish around the outskirts of the school.

A spokesman said: "It was a great opportunity for our children to see first-hand the damage littering can cause to our environment and the importance of keeping our school and surrounding area litter free."

Recently, as part of the Co-op's initiative, Jenny has also delivered fresh Fairtrade foods and learning resources to schools to enhance learning of global issues.

An example given by Jenny is Co-op’s stock of Fairtrade products supports Women’s School of Leadership in West Africa, helps farmers in Dominican Republic as they face challenges from climate change and ensures producers get fair wages for their crops.

The Co-op is in contact with a variety of charities such as Bourne’s Don’t Lose Hope, providing financial support to make counselling more available, The Butterfield Centre with food donations for their community pantry and financial help to purchase board games for their social hub room and the Scouts, to help with repairs following the vandalism to their hut.