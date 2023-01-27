Donation made to help Libby, 12, by Grantham Journal Children's Fund

A Grantham charity has pledged a donation towards home adaptations for a disabled 12-year-old girl as her mother looks to raise tens of thousands of pounds.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund will give £3,000 towards building a downstairs bedroom and wetroom for Libby Mathers at her home in Bingham.

The total cost of the build will be between £70,000 and £80,000, however Rushcliffe Borough Council will donate £30,000 towards the cost.

Helen Mathers with Libby Mathers 11. (58638098)

Libby’s mum, Helen Mathers, has a “mountain to climb” to raise the remaining £40,000-£50,000.

Libby has a regressive neurological condition, which has not yet been diagnosed, as well as multiple disabilities, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and global development delay.

Libby and her family meeting British blogger LadBay (61509425)

Helen, a single mother-of-two, said: “We have no idea what kind of future Libby has, if one at all.

“We need everyone’s help to make her life as comfortable as possible. Even just a pound helps.”

Libby Mathers and her dog (61509440)

Having a bedroom and wetroom downstairs would make a big difference to the family’s lives.

To get upstairs they have to use a heavy stair climber. The bathroom is not suitable for Libby to use so she has showers at school and only bed baths at home.

Helen said: “She desperately needs a downstairs bedroom and wet-room where she can be taken care of properly and made as comfortable as possible.”

In addition to a Gofundme page, Helen is holding weekly raffles to boost the fundraising total.

Local businesses have shown their support by donating prizes.

Including raffles and public donations from 75 people, Helen had raised £4,140 through the Gofundme page by Wednesday evening.

Helen said: “The support has been good, but we are so desperate for more.

“I’ve had some amazing donations and some amazing people contribute, but we still have a mountain to climb and we’re desperate for every little bit of help and support we can get.

“Any help towards this is massively appreciated.”

To donate, or buy raffle tickets, visit the Gofundme page at tinyurl.com/libbymathers

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund gives financial support to any child aged 14 or under living within the Journal’s news coverage area, with a disability or life-limiting condition. Anyone in need of help can email gjchildrensfund@gmail.com