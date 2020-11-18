Donation of £12,850 will buy 10 lifesaving machines for first responders in Grantham

A donation of £12,850 will allow first responders in the Grantham area to buy 10 new defibrillators.

Moy Park has made the donation to LIVES, the emergency response team in Lincolnshire, as part of a fund it set up to help local organisations.

The group has been granted £12,850 towards a defibrillator replacement programme. A LIVES responder carries their own defibrillator, so that they are ready for any 999 medical emergency they are called to, and when minutes matter in a cardiac arrest, the LIVES responder and their defibrillators can make a vital difference.

A LIVES emergency responder pictured during training. (43163833)

Zoe Dean, community partnerships manager at LIVES, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded support from the Moy Park Community Support Fund. The defibrillator replacement programme is a costly task, but the benefits will be extensive.

"The new defibrillators will allow the data recorded to be uploaded to the patient’s records and will allow the hospitals to make a more informed decision on patient care. The new equipment will also allow us to evaluate our CPR activity and drive future training.

"This project will fund 10 defibrillators in the Grantham area and we are extremely excited to be working with Moy Park on this project.”

Moy Park’s HR and performance director Kirsty Wilkins said: “Our commitment to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which we operate has always been at the heart of our business. We draw most of our employees from the areas surrounding our facilities and we see our neighbours as important partners.”

Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via Moy Park’s website.