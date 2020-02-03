Donation of waterproof suits helps equip youngsters for bad weather

Young pupils at Langar Church of England Primary School have been embracing the bad weather, thanks to a recent donation of waterproof suits.

Research has proven the health and educational benefits of outdoor play, so staff at the school were delighted when nearby employer Tarmac agreed to donate 16 of the weatherproof all-in-ones for Class 1.

Headteacher Emily Brown said: “Our young pupils enjoy messing about in the rain during break and lunchtimes, but we were struggling to keep them dry for later lessons.

Langar schoolchildren play out in the rain thanks to a donation of waterproof jackets from Tarmac. (27949892)

"We were delighted when Tarmac agreed to make a donation to cover the costs of these waterproof ‘onesies’. Class 1 pupils thoroughly enjoy the suits and use them daily for outdoor learning and play.”

Steve Odell, Tarmac’s Barnstone cement plant manager, said: “We were really pleased to be able to support the school in such a practical way and are pleased to hear how much enjoyment the pupils are getting from wearing the suits!”

