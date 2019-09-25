Community fund-raising campaigns in South Kesteven have each received a £300 boost from the district council’s Ward Member Grant fund.

Councillor Ray Wootten has donated £300 to an appeal to raise cash for a permanent display in Grantham Museum about the country’s first female police officer.

Coun Wootten, a retired police officer, has also made a private contribution. He said: “This is a great opportunity to create a lasting exhibition to the first female police officer to have powers of arrest in the UK. She is a success story for Grantham and it’s an honour to be able to help this become a reality.”

Museum director of funding Amanda Schonhut said: “We were given a challenge to recognise the women of Grantham and we’re hoping this new display will be open for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020.

“People who donate will buy a brick for a ‘cell wall’ which will form part of the exhibition and each brick with have the name of the person who donated plus a tribute message to Edith.”

Supporters can donate a minimum of £1 using PayPal, in person at the museum or by post. Full details are online at https://tinyurl.com/edithsmith

A not-for-profit free community magazine that prides itself on providing news for rural areas is using new computer equipment thanks to a £300 grant from Coun Chris Benn.

Glenside News is produced and distributed by volunteers to each household in Careby with Aunby, Holywell, Castle Bytham, Creeton with Counthorpe and Little Bytham.

It costs almost £600 a month to produce, offset by advertising and donations.

Coun Benn said: “Glenside News makes a real difference keeping residents up-to-date and is a key way of stimulating rural life. I’m pleased to have been able to help.”

Editor Alan Harvey said: “This donation is an extremely valuable contribution towards maintaining our laptop and software."