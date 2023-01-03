Where do you think the latest bunch of 'Dozy Parkers' have been leaving their cars?

Ding, ding, ding – if you guessed the pavement you're a winner!

All three of this week's pesky parkers appeared to have mistaken the pavement for a road.

A 'Dozy Parker' in High Street, Grantham. (61606879)

"Another of Grantham's finest – for Just Eat parkers the rules clearly do not apply in that occupation," said the snapper of this example in High Street.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Harrowby Lane, Grantham. (61606877)

"And another one thinks it’s acceptable to park over the path!," writes a frustrated reader after taking this picture in Harrowby Lane.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Signal Road, Grantham. (61606881)

The same reader took the third pictures in Signal Road, saying: "What a joke, this has been like it all weekend!"

It may not be illegal to park on the pavement, but it is dangerous, as agreed in a recent meeting of Lincolnshire County Council.

Raised by Councillor Rob Parker (Lab) at a full council meeting, he said: "Pavement parking is dangerous because pedestrians and families with pushchairs are forced into the road and oncoming traffic."

The majority of councillors agreed but Coun Richard Davies (Con), the portfolio holder for highways, said there were no easy answers.

He said: "Banning people from parking on pavements gets very expensive very quickly. By the time you’ve put up signs and arranged for patrols, you’re looking at £10,000 over the course of a year for a 100-metre stretch of pavement."

The government considered a national pavement parking ban in 2020, but this has only been enacted in London.

Journal editor Marie Bond said: "We may make light of the sometimes gobsmacking examples of poor parking on Grantham's street, but the core issue is a serious one.

"Inconsiderate parking puts other people in danger. It forces pedestrians into the street and it often causes hazards to other motorists.

"The point of the Journal's long-running 'Dozy Parker' campaign is to highlight bad parking and make motorists think twice before parking on a pavement or a corner, or blocking access to others in any way.

"The message is simple – don't be selfish, don't be lazy. Park safely. Or the next time, it might be your car snapped by an angry passer-by."

* Send your 'Dozy Parker' pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk