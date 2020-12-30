An inspector in charge of policing in South Kesteven is warning people to abide by coronavirus restrictions in the new year, because the consequences of breaking them are so high.

Insp Gary Stewart said he has so far been pleased with the way the vast majority of people have followed tier restrictions and rules aimed to slow the spread of the virus.

“The most important reason not to break the rules is so that you are not responsible for spreading an illness that can kill people, and there is also the fact that we can impose a £10,000 fine on those who don’t listen,” he said.