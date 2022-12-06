The mayor has joined with the police in warning people against drink driving.

Councillor Graham Jeal, Mayor of Grantham, has urged people not to drink drive, as Lincolnshire Police launched its Christmas anti-drink/drug drive campaign.

On Monday night, Coun Jeal was visited by PC Tony Gallagher and a group of local police cadets at the Mayor's Parlour, where he was breathalysed.

Councillor Graham Jeal, Mayor of Grantham, was breathalysed by PC Tony Gallagher. (61146293)

Coun Jeal said: "This December many of us will enjoy a drink as we celebrate Christmas.

"Don't drink and drive this Christmas, or next Christmas or any time in between.

"PC Tony Gallagher breathalysed me in the Grantham Mayor's Parlour and explained that the police are on the look out across Lincolnshire for that small number of people who have not yet got the message - drinking and driving can ruin your Christmas, your families Christmas and perhaps another families Christmas.

"Enjoy a drink, then get a taxi or walk home. Happy Christmas."

The police cadets in attendance were Ryan Hunt, Mollie Hunt, Hannah Franklin, Morgan McDonnell and Harry Dobson.

Inspector Jason Baxter, of Lincolnshire Police, pledged that his Roads Policing Unit will be out ‘morning, noon and night’ in a bid to prevent accidents being caused by intoxicated drivers.

The force will be carrying out live roadside checkpoints across the county throughout the month, stopping motorists and carrying out breathalyser and drugwipe tests by the roadside.

In the last 12 months, three people have died with 39 seriously injured in collisions where drink or drugs were a contributing factor on Lincolnshire roads.

Up to the start of this month, Lincolnshire Police had made 885 drink drive arrests and 435 drug drive arrests.