A road was closed after a double-decker bus caught fire opposite a petrol station near Grantham last night.

Fire crews from Grantham and Sleaford attended the bus blaze on Grantham Road, Greylees, shortly after 6pm.

Grantham Road was closed and traffic was diverted while firefighters tackled the blaze opposite Greylees petrol station.

Emergency services attended the scene of the bus crash last night. Photo: Peter A Tully. (42276271)

The crews used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire which engulfed the entire back section of the double-decker bus.

The road reopened shortly after 7.30pm.

The bus suffered severe fire damage to the engine bay and severe smoke and heat damage to remainder of the bus.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been reported.