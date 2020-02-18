Douglas remains president at Grantham Probus for further year

The current president of Grantham Men’s Probus Club will remain as president for a further year by popular demand.

Douglas Gorin agreed to hold the reins for another year along with vice-president Keith Wilkins. The remaining members of the committee were re-elected en bloc.

The announcement was made as the club held its year’s final monthly meeting last Wednesday, at Belton Park Golf Club.

Douglas Gorin with members from Grantham Men's Probus. (28586800)

The club are appealing for more members to join their club.

Meetings take place on the first Wednesday of every month at Belton Park Golf Club. Members can enjoy a three-course meal for £15 with tea and coffee afterwards and an after dinner speaker.

A club spokesperson said: “We are always seeking new members. You will find us a very friendly group of people from many backgrounds. Come on, make that call, pay us a visit - you won’t regret it.”

If you would like to find out more, call Keith Wilkins on 01476 585 749.

Read more EducationGrantham