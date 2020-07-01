The Downtown store, just off the A1 at Gonerby Moor, will be reopening its cafes on Saturday.

Joining the already open garden centre and main store, the cafes have several safety measures in place as they prepare to reopen their doors.

As well as running a new select food and drink menu, Downtown are taking necessary precautions such as limiting the number of customers in the cafe at one time, Perspex screens at till points and protective masks, gloves and visors for staff.