Youngsters across the Grantham area are missing their grandparents - and some have sent messages in to the Journal to tell them just how much.

We launched a campaign to allow readers to let them know the kids are thinking of them, at a time when the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures are forcing families to spend extended periods of time apart.

Many grandparents have not seen their grandchildren in over a month and it could be several weeks, or even months, before generations can be safely reunited.