A Rotary club has struck gold with its most recent community event.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club hosted its first treasure hunt on Sunday, the first of which is set to become an annual event.

Dozens of teams took part and had to search for pirates throughout the town centre, complete a scavenger hunt and identify key areas of the town from partial photographs.

Brothers Freddie, seven, and Henry, four, were the winners thanks to a little help from their grandparents, and the pair received a chest of pirate goodies.

Sunrise president Kevin Hale said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response, it was an afternoon of fun, and everyone enjoyed the hunt. We managed to raise funds too, it was a huge success.”

After its success the Rotary club is already planning its next event, a premiere of the new James Bond film ‘A Time to Die’ on Friday, October 1.

The event will take place at Savoy Cinema, Grantham, and the whole evening will be themed around the British spy. There will be an Aston Martin at the event and Sunrisers will dress up in dinner jackets serving drinks and canapes on arrival.

Tickets cost £15 per person and will be available to buy from any member of the Sunriser team or by calling Sunriser Irvin Metcalf on 07974 798933.