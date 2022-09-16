Home   News   Article

'Dozy Parker' gives no thought to pedestrians in Grantham street

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:27, 16 September 2022
Pedestrians were given no thought whatsoever when this 'Dozy Parker' parked up this van.

The inconsiderate parking was captured on camera in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

It is another reader to join the Journal's campaign to highlight selfish parking, following on from this double dose round the corner in London Road.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (59393042)
  • Join our campaign - send your 'Dozy Parker' photos and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
