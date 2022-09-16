Pedestrians were given no thought whatsoever when this 'Dozy Parker' parked up this van.

The inconsiderate parking was captured on camera in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

It is another reader to join the Journal's campaign to highlight selfish parking, following on from this double dose round the corner in London Road.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (59393042)