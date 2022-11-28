A trio of 'Dozy Parkers' to bring you this week - including a pavement parker who "doesn't give a monkeys".

First up we have an habitual inconsiderate driver in Gorse Rise, Grantham. "This one is a repeat offender," said the snapper.

"Obviously doesn’t give a monkeys about parking completely on the path."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Gorse Rise. (60937534)

It's the same situation in Chelmsford Drive, Grantham.

The annoyed snapper said: "Making a habit of it in Chelmsford Drive!"

A 'Dozy Parker' in Chelmsford Drive. (60937527)

And finally we move across to Bamburgh Close, in Grantham - where the road was missed entirely by this 'Dozy Parker'!

A 'Dozy Parker' in Bamburgh Close. (60937520)