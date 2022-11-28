Grantham 'Dozy Parker' with a penchant for pavements 'doesn't give a monkeys'
Published: 14:00, 28 November 2022
A trio of 'Dozy Parkers' to bring you this week - including a pavement parker who "doesn't give a monkeys".
First up we have an habitual inconsiderate driver in Gorse Rise, Grantham. "This one is a repeat offender," said the snapper.
"Obviously doesn’t give a monkeys about parking completely on the path."
It's the same situation in Chelmsford Drive, Grantham.
The annoyed snapper said: "Making a habit of it in Chelmsford Drive!"
And finally we move across to Bamburgh Close, in Grantham - where the road was missed entirely by this 'Dozy Parker'!
- Send your pictures of 'Dozy Parkers' to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk