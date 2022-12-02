A double dose of 'Dozy Parker' for you to peruse this week.

Pavement parking is the worst offence of 'Dozy Parkers' in the Grantham area by far, so it is not surprising to see another one for the books.

"No room for pushchairs or pedestrians," writes the snapper of the photograph, in Tamworth Close, Grantham.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Tamworth Close, Grantham. (61068951)

And on the flip side the second pesky parker has gone the opposite way.

The reader said: "Further to your recent publications of pavement parking in Grantham here's my contribution. There is pavement parking and then there is this."

A 'Dozy Parker' in St Peter's Hill, Grantham. (61068949)

* Send your pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk