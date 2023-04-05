Readers have shared their pictures of dozy parkers from across the town and in surrounding villages.

The first example of dozy parking in Grantham was on the corner of Sharpe Road and Signal Road.

After submitting this photo, the reader said: "I couldn't believe my eyes. How selfish!"

In Castlegate, several dozy parkers were captured by one reader, who said: "Notice the road is closed for any parking…not for these characters.

"They didn’t even get a ticket when parked there all day, wonder who they work for. More importantly, where were the parking stasi?

"Rules clearly do not apply unless you are five minutes over on St Peter’s Hill."

Next up were some dozy parkers photographed in New Beacon Road.

"Why even have a footpath, bus stop - or lay-by opposite?" said the reader who submitted the photos. "These drivers have colonised the entire footpath, and one of them is a licensed taxi driver!

"Never mind the pedestrian crossing either! This is used by schoolchildren and so it is only a matter of time until these peoples' selfishness, and the council's failure to act, results in a tragic injury or worse!"

Below are more dozy parker pictures from across Grantham and one in Folkingham.

