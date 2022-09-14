Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'Dozy Parkers' strike again in Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:42, 14 September 2022
 | Updated: 09:42, 14 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A double dose of 'Dozy Parkers' annoyed the snapper of these photos on Sunday.

The reader captured on camera two shining examples of how not to park up on a public road, one on a corner and one on a pavement.

They were taken in London Road,Grantham, "within the space of two minutes".

A 'Dozy Parker' in London Road, Grantham. (59325342)
A 'Dozy Parker' in London Road, Grantham. (59325342)
A 'Dozy Parker' in London Road, Grantham. (59326073)
A 'Dozy Parker' in London Road, Grantham. (59326073)
  • The 'Dozy Parker' campaign aims to raise awareness of inconsiderate parking and encourage motorists to be mindful of others. If you spot the work of a 'Dozy Parker' email a photo and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or find us on Facebook.
Grantham Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE