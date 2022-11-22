Another week passes by and the dozy parkers once again strike in Grantham.

Journal readers continue to spot those pesky parkers around town and send in their pictures.

One reader sent in a photo of "another of Grantham's finest", which was a car parked in front of the Istanbul Grill on the High Street on Sunday, November 20.

A dozy parker who parked on the High Street in Grantham. (60801682)

The reader said the car was on "restricted white lines, engine running and no driver except the dog in the passenger seat.

"At least three offences, and guess what got away with it!"

In the Sainsbury's car park on London Road, a reader sent in a picture of a car that was pictured parking over more than the one space limit.

A car which parked over one and half spaces in Sainsbury's car park on London Road. (60801650)

The reader said: "I'll just have one and a half parking spaces, thanks."

This car was seen on Monday, November 21.