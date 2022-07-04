Filming of the 60th anniversary special of Dr Who is rumoured to be filming at Belton House this month.

A Dr Who fan page on Facebook says it is believed that filming of the special will take place over a number of weeks in the grounds.

The entire estate will be closed from Sunday, July 17, until Thursday, July 21, and also Monday, August 1, until Saturday, August 6.

Belton House is rumoured to be a location for the filming of the 60th anniversary special of Dr Who this summer. (55894664)

The house itself will be closed for a longer period from July 17 until August 19.

The Dr Who Page says that the opening episode of the 60th anniversary “series” is rumoured to be showing on New Year’s Day 2023.

Belton House confirmed the closure dates for filming, but would not confirm that it is Dr Who that is being filmed.

A spokesperson for Belton House said "I can understand some people not liking the timing of the closure but it will bring in extra money to help keep Belton house running."

"We can't disclose any further information about the filming at this time."

Actor Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the new Dr Who for the next series and the anniversary special will see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate who previously played the Doctor and his assistant.

The Journal has asked the BBC for confirmation of the filming at Belton House.