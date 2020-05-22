Dramatic drone pictures show extent of Vale of Belvoir fire
Published: 09:31, 22 May 2020
| Updated: 09:35, 22 May 2020
The extent of a major fire at Langar airfield in the Vale of Belvoir can be seen in pictures taken from a drone overnight.
The 'stunning footage' has been tweeted showing large plumes of smoke and the fire still burning hours after it broke out at the industrial estate on the airfield.
At its height, 15 fire appliance were used to tackle the blaze and 90 firefighters were on site.
More by this authorGraham Newton