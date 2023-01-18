The Grantham Dramatic Society is beginning auditions for its next production.

The society's next production will be 'Clue', based on the cult film of the same name and the classic board game Cluedo, and brings it to life in a madcap whodunnit.

Anyone who would like to audition can attend auditions on January 19, January 24, and January 26, at the society's rehearsal venue at 85 Westgate, at 7.30pm.

GDS will be performing Clue. (61935863)

Director Mark Brown said: “Many of us in GDS are huge fans of the original film, and have been looking forward to putting on a stage version for years. It’s finally become available to groups like us, and we can’t wait to get started.

“We always welcome new members to the group, and the start of a new production is the perfect time, both for people who want to act and those who’d like to be part of the show backstage.

"Putting on a play is a huge team effort, and everyone who wants to get stuck in is a valuable part of that team.”

The board game characters - including Mrs White, Mrs Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum and Mr Green, plus the butler and staff - and turns them into a selection of comic characters who end up in a creepy old house in 1950's America.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with GDS can get in touch on its website at www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk or email info@granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk.

‘Clue’ will run at the Guildhall Arts Centre from June 7, 2023 until June 10, 2023.

Tickets will be on sale soon.