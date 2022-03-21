A Grantham bridal dress designer is getting set to launch new collections in London this month and in New York in April with her boutique luxury brand TH&TH.

Katie Dickerson-Firth, known as Kitty, along with her two friends Louise Tew and Susan Nong-Couch, founded the company with just a small pot of savings in the midst of their maternity leave, and with a shared desire to introduce a new world of bridal attire for ‘a woman who yearns for a modern take on tradition’.

The trio, who met at Nottingham Trent University whilst studying fashion design, realised there was still so much scope for high quality, affordable bridesmaids’ dresses, in particular having struggled to find exactly what they wanted for their own weddings.

TH & TH Founder Kitty Dickerson-Firth (55494324)

After their graduation and several years collectively working in the fashion industry, the idea for TH&TH (To Have And To Hold) was born, and eventually the trio were able to make their vision a full-time reality. Kitty left her job as a children’s dress designer at Next and has not looked back since.

Fast forward five years and TH&TH has grown organically to become one of the leading bridesmaids’ brands in the UK, providing not just bridesmaid dresses but also lingerie, greetings cards and accessories through its online shop.

The trio also now have their dresses stocked in four bridal shops across the country and are keen to support sustainable fashion by including their designs on the premium online rental company Hurr, with rentals also possible through Selfridges in London.

TH & TH Founders Susan, Kitty and Louise (55494314)

Later this month, the trio will be showcasing their collections at the White Gallery Bridal Show in London; their first leap into wholesale, followed by a trip over to New York for the trade show One Fine Day Bridal Market.

Kitty says: “Initially the popularity of TH&TH grew from Instagram, and we now have over 61,000 followers, but we have been fortunate that we have seen organic growth through recommendations and referrals, and this has opened up so many exciting directions for our collections and creative ideas. It’s clear there is an appetite for our designs.

“Later this month we will be introducing our children’s collection, which will see some gorgeous flower girl dresses, leotards, tutus, and beautiful outfits that will seamlessly coordinate with our ladies' wear and bring a look of elegance to the younger members of the wedding party. We know this will be welcomed by brides.”

Courtesy of Amy O'Boyle Photography (55494335)

The trio are working hard now on their long-term vision of providing an all-encompassing premium boutique brand that will give brides-to-be everything they need to make their dream wedding attire a reality.

Katie adds: “Within the next 18 months we aim to expand on our collections and introduce our accessories line also, for both children and ladies. We’d like to position ourselves as the ‘go to’ place for premium, yet affordable bridal attire.

“We are so excited to see where this next phase takes us, and we are grateful to all the wonderful brides who have been a part of our journey so far.”

Premium bridal attire from TH&TH (55494331)

Bridal attire (55494333)