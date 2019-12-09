Drink-driver arrested after 'swerving' across A1 near Grantham

A drink-driver was caught when a member of the public saw his van swerving across the A1.

Police received a call at 5am on Saturday reporting that a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was swerving across the road at Great Ponton while it was being driven along the A1, southbound.

The vehicle was stopped and a 36-year-old man was arrested.

Suajunas Zalkaersjas, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

He was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today.

