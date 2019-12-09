Home   News   Article

Drink-driver arrested after 'swerving' across A1 near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:32, 09 December 2019
 | Updated: 15:33, 09 December 2019

A drink-driver was caught when a member of the public saw his van swerving across the A1.

Police received a call at 5am on Saturday reporting that a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was swerving across the road at Great Ponton while it was being driven along the A1, southbound.

The vehicle was stopped and a 36-year-old man was arrested.

Police(23816697)
Police(23816697)

Suajunas Zalkaersjas, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

He was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today.

Read more
CrimeGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE