Drink-driver arrested after 'swerving' across A1 near Grantham
Published: 15:32, 09 December 2019
| Updated: 15:33, 09 December 2019
A drink-driver was caught when a member of the public saw his van swerving across the A1.
Police received a call at 5am on Saturday reporting that a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was swerving across the road at Great Ponton while it was being driven along the A1, southbound.
The vehicle was stopped and a 36-year-old man was arrested.
Suajunas Zalkaersjas, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.
He was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today.
More by this authorTracey Davies