A man whose driving had caused concern to members of the public has been ordered to carry out unpaid work and banned from driving.

Audrys Dauboras, 42, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, who admitted driving with excess alcohol and without a driving licence or insurance, was said to have been reported to police by a member of the public because of his erratic driving on the A52 Boston to Grantham road on March 19.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Paul Wood said police found him after he had returned to his home address but he was still sitting in the driving seat surrounded by beer cans and a bottle.

He said a reading showed an alcohol level of 97 microgrammes of alcohol in his bloodstream, the legal limit being 35, and that he had a previous excess alcohol conviction in 2014.

Mitigating, Rebecca Freitas said Dauboras did not have alcohol issues but he did 'use it as a prop' to cope at times and on this occasion he had just had a row with his former partner.

She said his insurance was not valid because he only had a European driving licence which was not valid in this country and he should have had a UK licence.

Ordering him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work for the community, Deputy District Judge Esther Harrison told Dauboras that his driving had 'caused such concern to members of the public they had called the police', and she also banned him from driving for three years.

However, she did offer him the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by a quarter.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £180 in court costs and charges but was given no punishment for the driving licence and insurance offences.