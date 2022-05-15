A family drinks business is calling on people to lend a hand once again during its unique elderflower harvest season.

Belvoir Farm is inviting pickers to its annual event, with a crucial six-week blooming season between May and June. Picking takes place from Belvoir’s own 60-acre organic plantation and the wild surrounding hedgerows found across Leicestershire and the company’s three bordering counties.

Pickers who take part in the harvest will be paid by the kilo for their efforts, so they can pocket some cash, get walking in the fresh air and reconnect with nature all at the same time. Belvoir Farm says that with its own sustainable farming methods and Countryside Stewardship practices, it always gives at least as much back to the land as it harvests.

Belvoir Farm harvest appeal (56597913)

Pev Manners, managing director of Belvoir Farm, said: “Each year we have an incredible response from people around Leicestershire and our bordering counties. Whether you’re an annual picker or a first-time volunteer, we’re really encouraging the local community to get involved so we can gather the volume of elderflowers needed for our much-loved drinks.”

The harvest season runs from the end of May for five to six weeks and, to ensure product freshness, pickers will be encouraged to pick and drop-off on the same day.

As in previous years, pickers will be paid in cash once the elderflowers have been weighed and verified.

Belvoir Jubilee celebrations (56597920)

To find out more about the Belvoir Farm 2022 Elderflower Harvest, how ‘paid to pick’ works and how to get involved visit www.belvoirfarm.co.uk

This year’s harvest also ties into the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with Belvoir Farm launching two limited edition ‘Best of British’ bottles designed to house its classic Elderflower Cordial and Sparkling Elderflower.

A further nod to the celebrations will see a special Jubilee Plantation of 500 elder trees taking centre stage at the farm, as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) – a special project that is seeing trees planted across the country as part of the Jubilee celebrations.