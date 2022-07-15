An under-used service station on the A1 will get a new drive-thru coffee shop.

The former Little Chef at the Foston services will be demolished in a bid to modernise it and keep motorists refreshed.

South Kesteven District Council approved the plans to replace the empty restaurant with the coffee shop, drive-thru, parking and landscaping.

A drive-thru coffee shop has been approved for Foston Services on the A1. Photo: JMS Planning & Development (58011794)

The operator of the new coffee shop hasn’t been confirmed, although designs resemble a well-known national chain.

It will be located at the Foston services on the northbound lane of the A1 north of Grantham.

The application has been submitted by JMS Planning & Development on behalf of Motor Fuel Ltd.

Plans for an approved coffee shop drive-thru at the A1 Foston services Photo: JMS Planning & Development (58011792)

It says: “The historic loss of the restaurant/café on site means that the site does not meet the modern standards or motorists’ expectations of such a service area, and the proposed coffee shop will assist in meeting motorists’ needs providing the opportunity for nourishment and rest.”

It adds that coffee shops are becoming “a more and more important part of service areas meeting the needs and expectations of road users.”

Highways England raised questions about the safety of pedestrians coming from the nearby village, but didn’t raise an objection.

The building was built as a motel and became a Little Chef before closing in 2013. Planning documents report that at some point it was taken over by a catering company.

The proposed café would create the equivalent of 11 full time jobs, and would be open from 5am to 11pm.