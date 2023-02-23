A driver accused of injuring a cyclist by careless driving has appeared in court for a second time.

It is alleged that Timothy Smith injured a woman, who was one of a group of cyclists in Water Lane, Castle Bytham, on July 10 last year.

Smith, 51, of High Street, Castle Bytham, first appeared in court over the incident on January 13.

Boston Magistrates' Court

He entered not guilty pleas to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

On Wednesday, he was before Boston Magistrates’ Court to change his plea for the failing to report charge to guilty.

The two denied matters will go to trial on April 28.

Smith was granted unconditional bail to that hearing.