Two people were taken to hospital to be assessed after a collision on the A52 this morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision, reported at 5.24am today (Wednesday), on the A52 near Sedgebrook, to the west of Grantham.

The incident, involving an Audi A3 and a Seat Ibiza, caused the road to be blocked in both directions earlier this morning, causing queueing traffic between Sedgebrook and Barrowby.

There has been an accident on the A52 at Sedgbrook causing traffic congestion. (51487526)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that minor injuries had been reported, with the driver and passenger of the Seat taken to hospital to be assessed.

Recovery for vehicles are on the scene, with the road now clear.