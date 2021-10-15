Driver and passenger taken to hospital after collision involving three vehicles in Grantham town centre
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital after a collision in the town centre, with the injuries not thought to be life threatening.
This morning (Friday) at 8.46am, emergency services were called to a three vehicle collision on the A607 Westgate, Grantham.
A partial road closure was put in place following the collision, which involved a Renault van, Peugeot 107 and a Honda car.
Police confirmed that the driver and passenger of the van have been taken to hospital to be checked over, with their injuries "not thought to be life threatening".
A police spokesperson added: "Recovery is taking place of the vehicles and a partial road closure is in place. This is expected to be lifted within the next hour."