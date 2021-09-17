Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and a pedestrian, in Grantham, on Wednesday evening.

At around 7.30pm a black VW Golf was involved in the collision with a female pedestrian in New Beacon Road.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene and is believed to have travelled towards Grantham town centre.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has since been released under investigation and police enquiries are continuing.

Police have issued an appeal after the incident on New Beacon Road. (47703085)

A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision. It was re-opened at around 3am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said "We would like to her from anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the VW Golf shortly beforehand. We’d also appeal to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time to get in touch."

Anybody with information should contact the police in one of the following ways: