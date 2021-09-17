Driver arrested after leaving scene of collision in Grantham in which a female pedestrian was seriously hurt
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and a pedestrian, in Grantham, on Wednesday evening.
At around 7.30pm a black VW Golf was involved in the collision with a female pedestrian in New Beacon Road.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene and is believed to have travelled towards Grantham town centre.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has since been released under investigation and police enquiries are continuing.
A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision. It was re-opened at around 3am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said "We would like to her from anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the VW Golf shortly beforehand. We’d also appeal to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time to get in touch."
Anybody with information should contact the police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting incident 408 of 15 September;
- Email force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 408 of 15 September” in the subject line;
- Contact Crimstroppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.