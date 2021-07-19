Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Driver arrested after suspected drink-drive collision in Barrowby near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:38, 19 July 2021
 | Updated: 10:40, 19 July 2021

A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in a village near Grantham this weekend.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, was called to the scene at Barrowby on Saturday night.

He tweeted: "Driver of this vehicle was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink following a single vehicle collision in Barrowby. His mate, and front seat passenger, was wanted fail to appear at court.

A driver was arrested after a single-vehicle collision in Barrowby (49343902)
A driver was arrested after a single-vehicle collision in Barrowby (49343902)

"Driver provided a sample nearly twice the drink drive limit in custody. Easily could have been another killed or seriously injured person on our roads."

A driver was arrested after a single-vehicle collision in Barrowby (49343869)
A driver was arrested after a single-vehicle collision in Barrowby (49343869)
Accidents Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE